In pics: heat, drought continue in France

Xinhua) 08:43, August 18, 2022

Photo taken on Aug. 17, 2022 shows a view of the artificial Broc lake near Nice, Alpes-Maritimes, southern France. In July, France received "a total of 9.7 millimeters of rainfall on average", making it the driest July since 1959, as well as the fourth hottest month since 1900, Le Figaro quoted meteorologist Cyrielle Duchesne as saying. (Photo by Serge Haouzi/Xinhua)

Photo taken on Aug. 17, 2022 shows a view of the artificial Broc lake near Nice, Alpes-Maritimes, southern France. In July, France received "a total of 9.7 millimeters of rainfall on average", making it the driest July since 1959, as well as the fourth hottest month since 1900, Le Figaro quoted meteorologist Cyrielle Duchesne as saying. (Photo by Serge Haouzi/Xinhua)

Photo taken on Aug. 17, 2022 shows a view of the artificial Broc lake near Nice, Alpes-Maritimes, southern France. In July, France received "a total of 9.7 millimeters of rainfall on average", making it the driest July since 1959, as well as the fourth hottest month since 1900, Le Figaro quoted meteorologist Cyrielle Duchesne as saying. (Photo by Serge Haouzi/Xinhua)

Photo taken on Aug. 17, 2022 shows a view of the artificial Broc lake near Nice, Alpes-Maritimes, southern France. In July, France received "a total of 9.7 millimeters of rainfall on average", making it the driest July since 1959, as well as the fourth hottest month since 1900, Le Figaro quoted meteorologist Cyrielle Duchesne as saying. (Photo by Serge Haouzi/Xinhua)

Photo taken on Aug. 17, 2022 shows a view of the artificial Broc lake near Nice, Alpes-Maritimes, southern France. In July, France received "a total of 9.7 millimeters of rainfall on average", making it the driest July since 1959, as well as the fourth hottest month since 1900, Le Figaro quoted meteorologist Cyrielle Duchesne as saying. (Photo by Serge Haouzi/Xinhua)

Photo taken on Aug. 17, 2022 shows a view of the artificial Broc lake near Nice, Alpes-Maritimes, southern France. In July, France received "a total of 9.7 millimeters of rainfall on average", making it the driest July since 1959, as well as the fourth hottest month since 1900, Le Figaro quoted meteorologist Cyrielle Duchesne as saying. (Photo by Serge Haouzi/Xinhua)

Photo taken on Aug. 17, 2022 shows a view of the artificial Broc lake near Nice, Alpes-Maritimes, southern France. In July, France received "a total of 9.7 millimeters of rainfall on average", making it the driest July since 1959, as well as the fourth hottest month since 1900, Le Figaro quoted meteorologist Cyrielle Duchesne as saying. (Photo by Serge Haouzi/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Liang Jun)