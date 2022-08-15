Master artist devotes over 40 years of her life to passing on time-honored tradition of Shu embroidery

People's Daily Online) 16:40, August 15, 2022

Meng Dezhi, a representative inheritor of the national intangible cultural heritage called Shu embroidery in southwest China's Sichuan Province and a national-level crafts and arts master, has dedicated herself to carrying forward the traditional handicraft for more than four decades.

Meng Dezhi works on a piece of Shu embroidery inside her studio in Chengdu, capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Photo/Tang Qihao)

In 1978, Meng took the college entrance exam but failed to gain admission into university. She then entered the Chengdu Shu Embroidery Plant to learn Shu embroidery, which is one of the four most famous kinds of embroideries in China, with a history of more than 3,000 years.

Surprisingly, the first piece of embroidery work she made after she started work at the plant won first prize during a competition for newcomers organized by the plant, a feat that was attributable to her unique embroidery talent.

In 1992, Meng was granted the title of provincial-level crafts and arts master in Sichuan at the age of 31.

Meng Dezhi works on a piece of Shu embroidery featuring an image of a fancy carp. (Photo/Tang Qihao)

In 2005, Meng was laid off from the embroidery plant, a time during which her husband was also unemployed. Despite facing such challenging personal circumstances, Meng made a bold decision to start her own Shu embroidery business from nothing but scratch.

In 2012, Meng had a chance to create a piece of Shu embroidery work based on a photo showing unfolding brilliant autumnal colors on behalf of the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. Meng creatively combined traditional stitches and crisscross stitches to reproduce the beautiful image of autumn. Meng and her team managed to complete the embroidery work to a high standard in only a limited amount of time.

Meng Dezhi introduces Shu embroidery works to onlookers curious about the artform. (Photo/Tang Qihao)

In recent years, Meng has cooperated with several colleges and universities, including prestigious institutions like Sichuan University, hoping to attract more young people who have a passion for Shu embroidery. Meng has also offered Shu embroidery courses to primary and middle school students.

"We need to embrace innovation to secure the long-term development of the time-honored Shu embroidery tradition,” Meng said.

