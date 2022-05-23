Workshop adopts AI technologies to revitalize brocade, embroidery crafts in SW China’s Chengdu

Liu Daohua, a craftswoman, embroiders a giant panda image onto a piece of Shu brocade designed with the application of artificial intelligence (AI) technologies. (Chinanews.com/Wang Liwen)

A brocade and embroidery workshop has injected renewed vitality into traditional brocade and embroidery crafts through the application of artificial intelligence (AI) technologies.

“If we want to produce unique brocade and embroidery works, we must embrace innovations,” said Zhong Ming, founder of the workshop, which is based in Chengdu, capital city of southwest China’s Sichuan Province.

To apply AI technologies to Shu brocade works, the first step is to work out a draft design based on the pictures that customers provide, which involves the application of image processing techniques. This can greatly reduce the time it takes to draw patterns on the cloth and helps to guarantee that unique brocade pieces will be made.

Photo shows a brocade work themed on the giant panda. (Photo courtesy of the interviewee)

“AI technologies help us present traditional Shu brocade and embroidery products in diverse forms and enable the products to better satisfy customers’ needs because the products express a wider range of themes, apart from flowers, insects and fish. Because they can meet consumers’ aesthetic tastes and satisfy their desire to express their individuality, these creative Shu brocade and embroidery products have won the hearts of young consumers,” said Zhong.

Zhong, who has been engaged in traditional crafts for 17 years, began to apply image processing techniques to the Shu brocade craft in 2016, having accumulated rich experience in designing, planning the color scheme, simplifying patterns, and injecting unique fashion elements into the products.

“The application of AI technologies is a step taken by us to make sure the brocade and embroidery products are market-oriented and it opens up more possibilities to express the traditional craft. In addition, the practice also helps the craft to reach more consumers and enables the traditional intangible cultural heritage to retain its luster,” Zhong expressed.

There are two types of Shu embroidery products—artworks and products for everyday life. Industry practitioners are committed to increasing the artistic value of Shu embroidery by making products that are of distinctive local characteristics while constantly improving their embroidery skills.

Photo shows high-heel shoes produced by Zhong Ming’s workshop in Chengdu, capital city of southwest China’s Sichuan Province. (Chinanews.com/Wang Liwen)

In 2021, Zhong’s team released high-heeled shoes and a dress with short sleeves, combining the traditional Shu embroidery craft with modern fashion elements. This year, Zhong’s team plans to produce a slipper inspired by shoes that people wore during the Tang Dynasty (618-907) in ancient China.

Photo shows a dress with short sleeves produced by Zhong Ming’s workshop in Chengdu, capital city of southwest China’s Sichuan Province. (Chinanews.com/Wang Liwen)

