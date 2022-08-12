China's geospatial industry sees strong growth in past decade

Xinhua) 16:50, August 12, 2022

HEFEI, Aug. 12 (Xinhua) -- China's geospatial industry saw a compound output growth rate of 17.5 percent in the past decade, according to a new industry report.

The total output of the industry amounted to 752.4 billion yuan (about 111.8 billion U.S. dollars) in 2021, said the report published at the ongoing 2022 Conference of Chinese Geospatial Industry and Sciences.

The number of newly registered market entities in the geospatial industry stood at about 35,800 last year, up 29.2 percent.

By the end of 2021, the number of employees in the industry had surpassed 3.98 million, up 18.5 percent year on year, the report said.

China is briskly pushing forward the geospatial industry to bolster the digital economy. The Ministry of Natural Resources recently announced a pilot program of high-precision maps for intelligent connected vehicles.

