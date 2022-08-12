China, South Sudan start implementation of key projects under FOCAC

Xinhua) 08:53, August 12, 2022

JUBA, Aug. 11 (Xinhua) -- South Sudanese people are set to start reaping the development benefits of the Eighth Ministerial Conference of Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC ) held in Senegal in 2021.

Ma Wenjun, Charge d'Affaires of the Chinese Embassy in South Sudan said on Thursday that the two countries will soon start joint implementation of nine programs designed to meet the national conditions of South Sudan.

Ma told journalists in Juba, the capital of South Sudan, that these development programs include the Chinese medical project that will soon see the arrival in September of the tenth batch of the Chinese medical team of 15 members to South Sudan.

"These projects will inject impetus to the social and economic development of South Sudan and bring tangible benefits to the people," Ma said.

He added that other projects include Phase 2 of Juba Teaching Hospital which covers a total floor area of 16,000 square meters, including medical technology building, out-patient building, inpatient building, infectious disease building, administrative building and other ancillary facilities.

Ma said that some medical equipment will also be provided under the Juba Teaching Hospital Project.

Other projects include the Juncao (fungus grass) production technology cooperation project that aims to demonstrate and promote technologies such as cultivating Juncao, producing edible and medicinal Juncao, planting grass for livestock raising, and feed processing to develop the Juncao industry in South Sudan.

Ma mentioned that the Custom Inspection Facility project will provide container/vehicle scanning machines, as well as related technical services for South Sudan.

In addition, he noted China will provide training for South Sudanese government officials and technicians in various fields as agreed under the Eighth FOCAC Ministerial Conference held in Dakar from November 29 to 30, 2021.

"The Chinese Embassy will collaborate with the competent ministries of South Sudan in implementing the projects at the earliest date to promote new, and greater achievements in China-Africa cooperation and build a China-Africa community with a shared future in the new era," Ma said.

