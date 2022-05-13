Chinese embassy launches media initiative to promote peace in South Sudan

Xinhua) 08:53, May 13, 2022

JUBA, May 12 (Xinhua) -- The Union of Journalists of South Sudan and the Chinese embassy on Thursday launched a "My Peace" theme report project aimed at disseminating peace messages and encouraging mass participation, with the support from the Ministry of Peace Building of South Sudan.

Stephen Par Kuol, the minister of Peace Building, said there is a need to portray South Sudan in a positive light globally after years of conflict ended with the signing of the 2018 revitalized peace deal.

"South Sudan is emerging out of war and the war has been with us for a very long time, we just ended the conflict that resulted in the independence of this country then afterward we ran into another war," Par said during the launch of "My Peace" project in Juba, the capital of South Sudan.

Par said embracing a peace agreement is key to transforming the mindsets of the South Sudanese population who have been traumatized by decades of war.

"I think it is a progressive step in the right direction that the media is not only reporting the crisis in South Sudan, war and conflict but also positive developments," said the minister. He disclosed that the council of ministers recently passed a resolution to promote peace in South Sudan, adding that the media will be the vehicle for the dissemination of peace messages.

Oyet Patrick Charles, the president of the Union of Journalists of South Sudan (UJOSS), encouraged media organizations to set the agenda for peace promotion in order to reach out widely to the public.

"There are positive things happening and it is our duty to set an agenda, I would be very happy to see every media house having a program designed specifically on peace implementation," said Oyet.

He disclosed that the dissemination of positive news on the peace process will inform people at the grassroots and also encourage them to participate in the process.

Chinese Ambassador to South Sudan Hua Ning said the world's youngest nation has witnessed positive progress in the peace process that in turn has led to relative economic recovery.

"The past three years have witnessed the positive outcomes of the peace process one after another. I have seen the gradual recovery of South Sudan's economy and the improvement of people's lives," Hua said.

He stressed that despite persisting challenges in the peace process, the positive changes are obvious to all.

"As a supporter, participant and contributor to the peace process of South Sudan, the Chinese embassy hopes that 'My Peace' project could enhance South Sudanese people's confidence and belief in peace, encourage them to better participate in the country's economic and social development to realize the country's long-term stability while improving their livelihoods through hard work," said the Chinese ambassador.

