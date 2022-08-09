Compilation of CPC's important literature published

Xinhua) 08:50, August 09, 2022

BEIJING, Aug. 8 (Xinhua) -- The first 12 volumes of the compilation of important literature of the Communist Party of China (CPC) have been published by the People's Publishing House.

The book, compiled by the Institute of Party History and Literature of the CPC Central Committee and the Central Archives, is an authoritative source for the study of the history of the CPC.

It contains the Party's literature between 1921 and 1927, with some material from before the founding of the CPC also included in the first volume.

It is a recording of the endeavor to found the CPC, the confrontation between the adaptation of Marxism to the Chinese context and various erroneous thoughts, the Chinese communists' journey of establishing original aspirations and shouldering responsibilities, and the CPC's steering of social transformation by engaging in great self-transformation.

The documents will help deepen and expand the study and teaching of Party history, and help Party members, cadres and the public draw strength and confidence from the Party history.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)