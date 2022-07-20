Home>>
Delegates to 20th CPC National Congress from central Party, state organs elected
(Xinhua) 09:15, July 20, 2022
BEIJING, July 19 (Xinhua) -- A total of 293 individuals have been elected as delegates to the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) from the central Party and state organs at a meeting held in Beijing from Sunday to Tuesday.
The delegates were elected through competitive election and they include both officials and people who work at the frontline. Women, ethnic minorities and professionals are among those elected.
Ding Xuexiang, Wang Yi and Xiao Jie -- all nominated by the CPC Central Committee -- have been elected.
(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Hongyu)
Photos
Related Stories
- CPC has demonstrated admirable wisdom, courage in pursuit of national development: Nepalese scholar
- Why Western predictions on China were mostly wrong in past decade
- Senior CPC leader stresses consolidating ethnic unity, religious harmony
- Senior CPC official addresses Global Think Tank Summit
- CPC steers Chinese economy in resilient recovery despite challenges
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.