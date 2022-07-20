Delegates to 20th CPC National Congress from central Party, state organs elected

Xinhua) 09:15, July 20, 2022

BEIJING, July 19 (Xinhua) -- A total of 293 individuals have been elected as delegates to the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) from the central Party and state organs at a meeting held in Beijing from Sunday to Tuesday.

The delegates were elected through competitive election and they include both officials and people who work at the frontline. Women, ethnic minorities and professionals are among those elected.

Ding Xuexiang, Wang Yi and Xiao Jie -- all nominated by the CPC Central Committee -- have been elected.

(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Hongyu)