Senior CPC official urges implementing principles of central conference

Xinhua) 09:06, August 01, 2022

BEIJING, July 31 (Xinhua) -- Senior Communist Party of China (CPC) official You Quan has urged efforts to study and implement the guiding principles of a recent central conference on the united front work.

You, a member of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee and head of the United Front Work Department of the CPC Central Committee, made the remarks while conveying the gist of the conference to non-CPC personages.

You called for efforts to gain an in-depth understanding of the experience and achievements, major theoretical innovation, policies, and institutional arrangements of the conference to demonstrate the advantages and features of China's new model of political party system and advance the united front work and the CPC-led system of multi-party cooperation.

You called on non-CPC political parties, the All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce, and prominent figures without party affiliation to actively study, publicize, and translate into action the conference's spirit, better fulfill their duties, and enhance the prevention of relevant risks.

