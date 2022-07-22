Senior CPC official urges preventing, defusing risks in united front work

Xinhua) 09:51, July 22, 2022

SHENYANG, July 21 (Xinhua) -- Senior Communist Party of China (CPC) official You Quan has urged efforts to prevent and defuse risks in the united front work and contribute to stable economic, social, and political environments.

You, a member of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee and head of the United Front Work Department of the CPC Central Committee, made the remarks during his research tour in northeast China's Liaoning Province from Wednesday to Thursday.

During the tour, You visited local private enterprises and religious sites to learn about relevant work and presided over a meeting to hear about suggestions on preventing and defusing risks in the united front work by local officials.

Noting that the 20th CPC National Congress is an important event on the Party and the country's political agenda, You called for solid efforts to greet the convocation of the event later this year.

United front departments at all levels should enhance their awareness of potential risks and work on a forward-going and proactive basis, You said.

