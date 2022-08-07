China-Mongolia border port handles 10,000 China-Europe freight trains

HOHHOT, Aug. 6 (Xinhua) -- Erenhot, the largest land port on the China-Mongolia border, has logged 10,000 China-Europe freight trains since the cross-border railway service via this port was launched in 2013, according to the local railway authorities.

The 10,000th train passing through the port left for Malaszewicze in Poland at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, fully loaded with 50 40-foot containers.

"It took over eight years for the number of China-Europe freight trains handled by the port to reach 5,000, and only less than two years for it to grow from 5,000 to 10,000," said Qin Zhicang, with the Erenhot rail port under China Railway Hohhot Group.

The port in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region now serves 58 China-Europe freight train routes. The routes reach more than 60 destinations across 10 countries.

