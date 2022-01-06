China's largest land port bustles with China-Europe freight trains

HOHHOT, Jan. 6 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese land port of Manzhouli on the China-Russia border handled 4,235 China-Europe freight trains in 2021, up 18 percent year on year, said the local railway authorities.

Last year, the port in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region logged 2,235 inbound China-Europe freight trains, a 25.6 percent increase compared with the same period in 2020, and 2,000 outbound China-Europe freight trains, up 10.7 percent year on year.

It was the port's first time to see more inbound than outbound China-Europe freight trains.

Manzhouli, China's largest land port, has launched a series of measures including strict COVID-19 prevention and control requirements and improved local clearance efficiency so as to guarantee the smooth operation of the freight trains.

China put into operation the China-Europe freight train service in 2011, which has since served as a crucial link for trade and economic cooperation across the Eurasian continent.

