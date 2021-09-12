Streamlined customs clearance procedure applied for China-Europe freight trains

Xinhua) 11:33, September 12, 2021

CHONGQING, Sept. 11 (Xinhua) -- A more streamlined customs clearance procedure has been implemented for China-Europe freight trains to boost efficiency, according to customs authorities in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality.

On Friday, the first outbound train using the new procedure departed Urumqi, in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, bound for Germany and Austria, while the first inbound train entered China via Horgos Port in Xinjiang.

Under the new procedure, which is aimed at boosting efficiency and enhancing supervision, the head of a freight train can submit the electronic data of the railway manifest to the customs authority before the train arrives at the port.

"As an addition to the existing customs clearance procedure, the new service provides us with a more convenient option," said Qi Dan, general manager of Yuxinou (Chongqing) Logistics Co., Ltd.

Wang Zhongwen, deputy director of Chongqing customs, said that customs will continue to optimize the new procedure while making efforts to manage potential risks.

