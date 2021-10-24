China-Mongolia border port handles 8,000 China-Europe freight trains
HOHHOT, Oct. 24 (Xinhua) -- Erenhot, the largest land port on the China-Mongolia border, has logged 8,000 China-Europe freight trains since the cross-border railway service via this port was launched in 2013, according to the local railway authorities.
The 8,000th train passing through the port has departed from Putian City in east China's Fujian Province for Malaszewicze in Poland, carrying export goods of daily necessities.
The port in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region now serves 53 China-Europe freight train routes. The routes begin in more than 40 cities across China and end in 60 destinations across 10 countries.
As of Oct. 19, a total of 2,172 trains have passed through the port this year, up 16.4 percent year on year.
