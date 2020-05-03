Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Sunday, May 3, 2020
Number of China-Europe freight trains hits monthly record

(Xinhua)    09:08, May 03, 2020

BEIJING, May 2 (Xinhua) -- The number of China-Europe freight trains hit a record monthly high of 979 in April, up 46 percent year on year, the China State Railway Group said Saturday.

A total of 88,000 TEUs (20-foot equivalent units) of cargo were transported by the trains, up 50 percent from a year earlier.

From January to April, a total of 2,920 China-Europe freight trains transported cargo of 262,000 TEUs, up 24 percent and 27 percent from a year earlier, respectively.

China-Europe cargo train services have become an important logistics channel to ensure smooth trade as air, sea and road transportation have been severely affected by the novel coronavirus epidemic, the company said. 

