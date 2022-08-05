Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan will only plunge U.S. into dangerous abyss

Cartoon by Ma Hongliang

In full disregard of China’s strong opposition and serious representations, Nancy Pelosi, speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, visited China’s Taiwan region on August 2, an act that is a sheer ugly farce.

Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan is a provocation directed at China by the U.S. side. For some time, the U.S. has not matched its words with deeds. It has been distorting, altering, obscuring, and hollowing out the one-China principle and trying to cross red lines while pushing boundaries. It has used all available means to play the “Taiwan card” against China with increasing intensity.

Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan is a serious violation of the one-China principle and the provisions of the three China-U.S. Joint Communiqués. What’s more, it gravely undermines peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait.

The U.S. has reneged on its commitments regarding the Taiwan question and has openly played with fire. None of this will end well. China urges the U.S. to stop going further down the wrong, increasingly dangerous path. If the U.S. does not “pull back before it is too late,” this will only lead the country into a dangerous abyss.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)