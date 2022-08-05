South African senior official: Pelosi's visit to Taiwan is a clear intrusion into Chinese domestic affairs

U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan is a clear intrusion into Chinese domestic affairs, said Cedric Thomas Frolick, National Assembly House Chairperson for South Africa, on Aug. 2, 2022.

Frolick maintained that South Africa will continue, as it has stated in the past, to respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the People's Republic of China. South Africa will uphold the one-China principle, and believes that there is only one China in the world. "In that respect, the government of China is in Beijing, and it is led by the Communist Party of China," he added.

“The United States has a responsibility as one of the superpowers in the world to ensure that world peace is being maintained. And it is the responsibility of politicians to exercise the necessary restraint, so that we do not have further flares ups of tension that can result in conflict,” Frolick said.

Frolick reiterated that the U.S. Congress and the White House should coordinate their stances. Politicians should not shirk from their obligations nor use the situation for their own personal gains, even though the U.S. employs a system based on the "separation of powers." After having signed all of the pertinent communiqués and statements addressing the matter, present and future U.S. administrations now have an obligation to keep their word and cooperate with China to keep the Taiwan Strait peaceful as has continually been the case in the past. The solemn promises that the U.S. has made to both China and the world community must be upheld by the U.S. Congress, notwithstanding the fact that the legislative branch of the U.S. government is independent of its executive branch.

“We already have a lot of conflict taking place in the world, and you cannot afford to have more flashpoints. Now is not the time to raise the temperature, and to create a possibility of direct or indirect conflict,” Frolick further noted.

