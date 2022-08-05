Bi-khim Hsiao to face historical reckoning for promoting Pelosi's Taiwan visit: mainland spokesperson

Xinhua) 08:41, August 05, 2022

BEIJING, Aug. 4 (Xinhua) -- Bi-khim Hsiao, who spared no effort in promoting the visit of Nancy Pelosi, speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, to China's Taiwan region, will face reckoning of history, said a Chinese mainland spokesperson on Thursday.

Ma Xiaoguang, spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, said that Hsiao has been frequently disseminating remarks on seeking "Taiwan independence" and soliciting U.S. political personages for visiting Taiwan with all her might.

Hsiao has been blatantly advocating Taiwan's arms purchases from the United States, and abetting the creation of negative bills regarding Taiwan, Ma said.

Ma noted that Hsiao's actions pose brazen provocation to the one-China principle, severely damage cross-Strait relationships, and further aggravate the tensions across the Taiwan Strait.

In seeking personal political interests, Hsiao degrades herself to be a pawn of external anti-China forces, undermines the fundamental interests of the Chinese nation, and pushes Taiwan compatriots into an abyss of danger, Ma emphasized.

He warned that anyone who betrays national interests and engages in "Taiwan independence" secessionist activities will come to no good end and face reckoning of history.

