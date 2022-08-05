Experts back punishments for organizations related to die-hard "Taiwan independence" elements

Xinhua) 08:35, August 05, 2022

BEIJING, Aug. 4 (Xinhua) -- Experts on Taiwan affairs voiced strong support on Wednesday for the mainland's newly announced punishments for two organizations related to die-hard elements seeking "Taiwan independence."

The measures taken against the "Taiwan Foundation for Democracy" and the "International Cooperation and Development Fund" are justified, necessary and legitimate, according to experts, adding that such punishments will strike and deter "Taiwan independence" separatist forces and their separatist activities in a more precise and powerful way.

Zhang Wensheng, deputy dean of the Graduate Institute for Taiwan Studies, Xiamen University, said that the punishment measures are in line with China's Constitution and laws, and are necessary under the current severe and complex cross-Strait situation.

According to Zhang, the measures have strong pertinence and feasibility, and can accurately and effectively cut off the funds and connections of organizations related to die-hard elements seeking "Taiwan independence," while curbing the collusion between Taiwan and the United States as well as attempts to "internationalize the Taiwan question."

Wang Hailiang, director of the Shanghai Institute for East Asian Studies, said the move shows that our resolve and will to safeguard our national sovereignty and territorial integrity are as firm as rock and we have strengthened our capability to safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity, and we are able to swiftly transform words into actions to legitimately combat secessionist acts that seek "Taiwan independence."

It also sends a clear signal that the mainland has been continuously increasing the strength and precision of its efforts in curbing "Taiwan independence" activities and expanding the toolbox, said Wang Shushen with the Institute of Taiwan Studies under the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences.

Wang Shushen said that strikes on the collusion of "Taiwan independence" organizations and external anti-China forces will be further intensified.

With the implementation of the punishment measures, more organizations, enterprises and individuals will see clearly the political background and nature of the organizations related to die-hard "Taiwan independence" elements, and will subsequently distance themselves from them, he said.

(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Liang Jun)