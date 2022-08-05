UN chief affirms one-China policy as Pelosi's Taiwan visit creates tensions

Xinhua) 08:43, August 05, 2022

UNITED NATIONS, Aug. 3 (Xinhua) -- UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday affirmed the world body's one-China policy as U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's Taiwan visit has created tensions.

He clarified the position at a press conference for the launch of a report of his Global Crisis Response Group over the Ukraine crisis.

"Our position is very clear. We abide by General Assembly resolutions, by the one-China policy, and that is the orientation that we have in everything we do," said Guterres.

The UN General Assembly adopted Resolution 2758 in 1971, which decides to restore the lawful rights of the People's Republic of China (PRC) in the United Nations and to recognize the representatives of the PRC government as the only legitimate representatives of China to the United Nations.

(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Liang Jun)