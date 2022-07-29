China-Switzerland Stock Connect officially launched

Xinhua) 09:12, July 29, 2022

BEIJING, July 28 (Xinhua) -- The China-Switzerland Stock Connect program was officially launched on Thursday, China's top securities regulator has said.

Fang Xinghai, vice chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC), and Daniela Stoffel, state secretary of the Swiss Federal Department of Finance, jointly announced the official launch of the program and delivered speeches.

The China-Switzerland Stock Connect has opened a new chapter in capital market cooperation between the two countries, the CSRC said.

Its launch is of great significance to broadening channels for cross-border financing and investment, and to deepening Sino-Swiss cooperation in the financial arena, according to the commission.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)