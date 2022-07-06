U.S.-listed Chinese firms trade mostly higher

Xinhua) 09:57, July 06, 2022

NEW YORK, July 5 (Xinhua) -- U.S.-listed Chinese companies traded mostly higher on Tuesday with six of the top 10 stocks by weight in the S&P U.S. Listed China 50 index ending the day on an upbeat note.

Shares of BeiGene and Li Auto surged 16.49 percent and 6.1 percent, respectively, leading the gainers in the top 10 stocks.

Shares of Yum China Holdings and Trip.com Group fell 6.89 percent and 6.44 percent, respectively, leading the laggards in the index.

U.S. stocks finished mixed in volatile trading on Tuesday as investors assessed the likelihood of a recession.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average decreased 129.44 points, or 0.42 percent, to 30,967.82. The S&P 500 rose 6.06 points, or 0.16 percent, to 3,831.39. The Nasdaq Composite Index increased 194.39 points, or 1.75 percent, to 11,322.24.

The Cboe Volatility Index, widely considered as the best fear gauge in the stock market, rose 0.04 percent to 27.54.

U.S. markets were closed on Monday in observance of Independence Day.

As of Friday, the S&P U.S. Listed China 50 index, which is designed to track the performance of the 50 largest Chinese companies listed on U.S. exchanges by total market cap, stood at 2,853.33, marking a 1.57-percent gain for June returns and a 4.2-percent loss for the year-to-date returns.

