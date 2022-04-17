China's stock market draws over 2.3 mln new investors in March

Xinhua) 16:16, April 17, 2022

China's securities market attracted more than 2.3 million new investors in March, industrial data showed.

Individuals accounted for the majority of new investors, exceeding 2.29 million, while new institutional investors stood at 4,500, according to the China Securities Depository and Clearing Corporation Limited.

By the end of last month, the number of investors in China's securities market reached 202.45 million, the data showed.

The number of investors in China's securities market has crossed the threshold of 200 million as of February, data shows.

