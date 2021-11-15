Beijing Stock Exchange to start trading

Ecns.cn) 09:23, November 15, 2021

Workers install the nameplate of the newly-established Beijing Stock Exchange office building on Financial Street in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 14, 2021. (Photo: China News Service/Bian Zhengfeng)

The Beijing Stock Exchange will start trading on Nov. 15. It will serve small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) with a focus on innovation, promote the implementation of various policies and contribute to the high-quality growth of China's real economy.

