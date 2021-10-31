China releases operation rules for Beijing bourse
China's securities regulator on Saturday published rules for initial public offerings, refinancing and supervision for the newly-announced Beijing Stock Exchange.
Along with related normative documents, these rules are set to come into effect from Nov. 15, according to a statement on the official website of the China Securities Regulatory Commission.
The securities regulator had solicited public opinions on the rules before the release. It has adopted all constructive opinions on protecting the rights and interests of small and medium investors, boosting listed companies' operation capabilities and improving information disclosure, the statement said.
China has decided to build the Beijing bourse into a primary platform for innovation-oriented small and medium-sized enterprises as the capital market evolves to meet the financing needs of various entities.
