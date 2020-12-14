Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Monday, Dec 14, 2020
Tokyo stocks close higher as BOJ survey shows business sentiment improving

(Xinhua)    16:14, December 14, 2020

TOKYO, Dec. 14 (Xinhua) -- Tokyo stocks closed higher Monday as the market mood was buoyed by the Bank of Japan's Tankan business sentiment survey showing improvement for a second quarter, underscoring hopes for the pandemic-hit economy's recovery.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average added 79.92 points, or 0.30 percent, from Friday to close the day at 26,732.44.

The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, meanwhile, rose 8.51 points, or 0.48 percent, to finish at 1,790.52.

Marine transportation, machinery and consumer credit issues comprised those that gained the most by the close of play.

