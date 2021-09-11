Website of Beijing Stock Exchange launched for trial operation

Xinhua) 11:21, September 11, 2021

BEIJING, Sept. 11 (Xinhua) -- The official website of the newly-established Beijing Stock Exchange was launched on Friday for trial operation.

The website, www.bse.cn, now has three categories on its operation rules, investor services and information on the exchange.

The website will be further improved and people are encouraged to provide suggestions, said a statement on the website.

(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Bianji)