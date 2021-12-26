China's stock market draws 1.34 mln new investors in November

BEIJING, Dec. 26 (Xinhua) -- Nearly 1.34 million new investors in China opened accounts to trade in stocks on the Shanghai and Shenzhen bourses in November, industrial data showed.

This marks an increase of 36.38 percent from the previous month, according to the China Securities Depository and Clearing Corporation Limited (CSDC).

At the end of last month, the number of investors with A-share accounts stood at 196 million, CSDC data showed.

The country saw about 18.26 million new investors in its stock market in the first 11 months of this year, surpassing the total figure of 2020 and hitting a record high since 2017, according to the CSDC.

