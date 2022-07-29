China-India corps commander level meeting reaches four-point consensus: spokesperson

Xinhua) 09:02, July 29, 2022

BEIJING, July 28 (Xinhua) -- A four-point consensus on the resolution of border issues between China and India was reached at the 16th round of the China-India Corps Commander Level Meeting, a military spokesperson said Thursday.

The two sides continued discussions for the resolution of relevant issues along the Line of Actual Control of the China-India border, said Wu Qian, spokesperson for China's Ministry of National Defense, at a press conference.

The two sides agreed to implement the important consensus reached by leaders from both countries and build momentum for progress in bilateral ties.

The two sides also agreed to make effective efforts to manage differences and maintain the security and stability in the border area before the resolution of relevant issues, as well as to maintain communicaiton and dialogues and reach a mutually acceptable solution as soon as possible, said Wu.

The general situation in the border area currently remains stable, and contacts between the two sides through military and diplomatic channels never stopped, said Wu.

