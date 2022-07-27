China-India Youth Dialogue held in Beijing to promote friendship

BEIJING, July 26 (Xinhua) -- Chinese and Indian youth representatives from various fields had friendly and meaningful exchanges and discussions on Monday at the China-India Youth Dialogue.

Under the guidance of China International Communications Group (CICG), the forum, themed "Together for a Better Future," was jointly organized by the CICG Center for Europe and Asia (China Pictorial Publications), China International Youth Exchange Center, and Cheena-Bhavana of Visva-Bharati University.

Yang Siling, deputy director and researcher of the Institute for South Asian Studies at the Yunnan Academy of Social Sciences, shared his tour in India and stressed the importance of people-to-people exchanges for better mutual understanding.

Yang suggested that China and India rely on sister cities, universities, and the media to enrich and expand youth exchanges.

Du Juan, an Indian classical Kathak dancer, said dance and music are her ways of "seeing the world."

"In the past 10 years, I have been doing more than 100 events to spread the beauty of the Indian dance," Du said. "Dance is truly becoming an emotional connection between the youth of the two countries."

Darshana Dewashi, winner of the 21st "Chinese Bridge" Chinese Proficiency Competition for Foreign College Students (India), shared her Chinese culture learning experience at the event.

The graduate from Visva-Bharati University said she is prepared to become an envoy for the India-China cultural exchange and dedicate to building the friendship between the two countries.

"The future of India-China ties is in the hands of the youth," said Nishith Shah, founder and principal of India China Academy in Mumbai. "The youth needs wisdom and courage drawn from the rich history and cultural heritage of these two nations, to continue to make relations healthier."

Avijit Banerjee, professor and head of Cheena-Bhavana of Visva-Bharati University, said the two ancient civilizations have carried out friendly exchanges in fields like culture and education since ancient times, adding that the two countries should take solid steps to further promote people-to-people and cultural exchanges.

