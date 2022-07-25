Xi extends congratulations to new Indian president

Xinhua) 16:51, July 25, 2022

BEIJING, July 25 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday sent a congratulatory message to Droupadi Murmu on her assuming office as the president of the Republic of India.

In his message, Xi pointed out that China and India are important neighbors of each other, and that a healthy and stable China-India relationship is in line with the fundamental interests of the two countries and their people, as well as conducive to peace, stability and development in the region and across the world.

Xi also said that he attaches great importance to China-India relations, and stands ready to work with Murmu to enhance political mutual trust, deepen practical cooperation, properly handle differences and push bilateral ties forward on the right track.

(Web editor: Liang Jun, Hongyu)