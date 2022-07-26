Woman shot by police after opening fire at Dallas airport in U.S. Texas

Xinhua) 09:42, July 26, 2022

HOUSTON, July 25 (Xinhua) -- A woman opened fire on Monday inside a teminal of the Dallas Love Field Airport in the U.S. state of Texas before a responding police officer shot her, authorities said.

No one else was injured in the shooting and the terminal is secure, Dallas police chief Edgardo Garcia told a news conference.

The 37-year-old woman, whose name has not been released, was shot in her lower extremities and taken to a hospital in unknown condition following the gunfire, Garcia said.

She had been dropped off at about 10:59 a.m. local time, went into the terminal and ducked into a restroom near the Southwest Airlines ticket counter, Garcia said.

She allegedly came out in different clothing, possibly a hoodie, and fired several shots into the air.

"She produces a handgun and begins firing," Garcia said.

"At this point, we don't know where exactly the individual was aiming. The most we were seeing now she was aiming at the ceiling," said the police chief.

A ground stop was put in place at the airport and scheduled to be lifted at 1:30 p.m., according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

Patricia Mancha, a spokeswoman for the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), said the TSA is "working to get travelers through airport security checkpoint and in from the heat."

Dallas Love Field is a city-owned public airport about six miles northwest of downtown Dallas.

