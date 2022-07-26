In pics: Science and technology museums arouse the interest of rural students in central China’s Henan
|Students watch models of running leopards. (People’s Daily Online/Zhang Chaofeng)
In recent years, an increasing number of rural middle schools in Sanmenxia city, central China’s Henan Province, have built their own science and technology museums in order to enable students to develop an interest in science and technology.
Recently, at the science and technology museum of a middle school located in Jiaokou township, Hubin district, Sanmenxia city, middle school and primary school students from rural areas experienced the power and wonder of science and technology.
The students had a great time at the museum watching simulated thunder and lightning effects and maglev Earth modeling, as well as operating robotic devices.
“I was very interested in the simulated thunder and lightning effects, which were really spectacular,” said a student named Peng Jiayi, an eight-grader from Jiaokou Middle School.
“Since the science and technology museum was built at the end of the last year, we’ve held various popularization activities, which saw the participation of a large number of middle school and primary school students. In the future, we’ll carry out more experiments and invite more students into the world of science and technology,” said Niu Xiaohua, curator of the science and technology museum.
Photos
Related Stories
- Researchers discover earliest brood care in insects
- Science serves as bedrock of China's targeted epidemic control
- China unveils major sci-tech issues of 2022
- 10 years of China's sci-tech progress
- Chinese scientists make notable discovery on potato genome sequences
- Nation to open sci-tech sector wider to world while continuing pursuit of indigenous innovation: minister
- China's sci-tech development in the past 10 years
- China's science academy to hold virtual exhibitions
- About Bionic Robotic Fish
- Chinese scientists develop reversible, long-term male contraception technique
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.