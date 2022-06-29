China unveils major sci-tech issues of 2022

Xinhua) 09:52, June 29, 2022

CHANGSHA, June 28 (Xinhua) -- The China Association for Science and Technology (CAST) has released the major issues in science, engineering and technology, as well as industrial technology, for 2022.

A total of 30 issues, including the early diagnosis of asymptomatic Alzheimer's disease, the formation and evolution of black holes in the universe, the application of remote sensing to effectively assess the Earth's health and the industrialization of memory-computation integrated chips, were highlighted during the closing ceremony of the CAST's annual conference on Monday in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province.

Since the launch of an information solicitation campaign at the end of January this year, the CAST has received 649 proposals for sci-tech issues in 10 fields, namely, basic science, Earth science, ecological environment, manufacturing technology, information technology, advanced materials, resources and energy, agricultural science and technology, life health, and aerospace science and technology.

More than 30,000 sci-tech professionals participated in the recommendation and evaluation of the issues.

