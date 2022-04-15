About Bionic Robotic Fish

People's Daily) 21:25, April 15, 2022

The world's first bionic whale shark was recently unveiled. It's a type of bionic robotic fish. What do bionic robotic fish look like and what can they do? Let's go and get the answers from Yu Junzhi, a visiting researcher at the Institute of Automation, Chinese Academy of Sciences and a professor at the Peking University College of Engineering.

