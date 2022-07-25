Home>>
Heatwave hits Hong Kong
(Xinhua) 09:30, July 25, 2022
A resident rides past a fountain on a hot summer day in south China's Hong Kong, July 24, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Gang)
People walk past a fountain on a hot summer day in south China's Hong Kong, July 24, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Gang)
People use parasols to shelter from the sun as they walk on a street on a hot summer day in south China's Hong Kong, July 24, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Gang)
People use parasols to shelter from the sun as they walk on a street on a hot summer day in south China's Hong Kong, July 24, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Gang)
