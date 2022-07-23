We Are China

Heatwave hits Rome, Italy

Xinhua) 10:19, July 23, 2022

Photo taken on July 22, 2022 shows the Colosseo in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Alberto Lingria/Xinhua)

A man refreshes himself at a water fountain in Rome, Italy, July 22, 2022. (Photo by Alberto Lingria/Xinhua)

A man refreshes himself at a fountain in Rome, Italy, July 22, 2022. (Photo by Alberto Lingria/Xinhua)

People refresh themselves at a water fountain in Rome, Italy, July 22, 2022. (Photo by Alberto Lingria/Xinhua)

