Home>>
Heatwave hits Rome, Italy
(Xinhua) 10:19, July 23, 2022
Photo taken on July 22, 2022 shows the Colosseo in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Alberto Lingria/Xinhua)
A man refreshes himself at a water fountain in Rome, Italy, July 22, 2022. (Photo by Alberto Lingria/Xinhua)
A man refreshes himself at a fountain in Rome, Italy, July 22, 2022. (Photo by Alberto Lingria/Xinhua)
People refresh themselves at a water fountain in Rome, Italy, July 22, 2022. (Photo by Alberto Lingria/Xinhua)
(Web editor: Hongyu, Bianji)
Photos
Related Stories
- Over 100 mln people under alert as extreme heat scorches south central U.S.
- Europe under historic hot spell as heat torches many parts, kills hundreds
- Heatwave continues in Shanghai
- Heatwave hits London
- Italy's heatwave sparks emergencies, threatens agriculture
- Heatwave hits Romania
- China issues yellow alerts for rainstorms, heatwave
- Australian Outback warned to brace for record-breaking heatwave
- Heatwave in Italy leaves two men dead as health ministry issues warnings
- France raises heatwave alert
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.