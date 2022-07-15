Heatwave continues in Shanghai

Xinhua) 08:38, July 15, 2022

People walk on the street amid high temperature in Minhang District of east China's Shanghai, July 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)

SHANGHAI, July 14 (Xinhua) -- A heatwave continues to blaze across Shanghai, with the municipality recording a total of 15 days with temperatures above 35 degrees Celsius this year as of Thursday, including three days above 40 degrees Celsius.

All districts in Shanghai, with the exception of Chongming, on Thursday saw their highest temperatures break 39 degrees Celsius, with the highest temperatures recorded at 40.6 degrees Celsius in Xujiahui and Pudong, according to the Shanghai Meteorological Service.

On Wednesday afternoon, the temperature in Shanghai hit 40.9 degrees Celsius, matching the city's highest temperature on record.

In the last five days, Shanghai has issued three red alerts for high temperatures, the highest-level warning.

According to the latest forecast, the peak temperature in Shanghai will drop to around 38 degrees Celsius on Friday, and the hot weather will ease after Saturday.

(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Hongyu)