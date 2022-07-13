Heatwave hits London
Tourists walk in Parliament Square in London, Britain, July 11, 2022.
London is currently experiencing a heatwave as temperature hit a high of 32 degrees Celsius in west London on Monday. (Photo by Stephen Chung/Xinhua)
A woman uses a fan to keep cool on a bus on Westminster Bridge in London, Britain, July 11, 2022.
A man buys an ice cream in London, Britain, July 11, 2022.
A woman keeps cool by the fountain at Trafalgar Square in London, Britain, July 11, 2022.
People sunbath in a park in London, Britain, July 11, 2022.
People take a selfie with ice creams in London, Britain, July 11, 2022.
