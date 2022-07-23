Chimelong Safari Park in Guangdong helps animals fend off summer heat

Giant panda Shuaishuai lies on an ice cube at Chimelong Safari Park in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, July 22, 2022. The zoo tries every means to help animals fend off the summer heat in recent days. (Xinhua/Huang Guobao)

Brazilian Tapirs eat fruits at Chimelong Safari Park in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, July 22, 2022. The zoo tries every means to help animals fend off the summer heat in recent days. (Xinhua/Huang Guobao)

Koalas cool off next to a fan at Chimelong Safari Park in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, July 22, 2022. The zoo tries every means to help animals fend off the summer heat in recent days. (Xinhua/Huang Guobao)

A black bear plays with an ice cube at Chimelong Safari Park in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, July 22, 2022. The zoo tries every means to help animals fend off the summer heat in recent days. (Xinhua/Huang Guobao)

A Koala plays beside an ice cube at Chimelong Safari Park in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, July 22, 2022. The zoo tries every means to help animals fend off the summer heat in recent days. (Xinhua/Huang Guobao)

Giant panda Shuaishuai eats beside an ice cube at Chimelong Safari Park in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, July 22, 2022. The zoo tries every means to help animals fend off the summer heat in recent days. (Xinhua/Huang Guobao)

