Chimelong Safari Park in Guangdong helps animals fend off summer heat
Giant panda Shuaishuai lies on an ice cube at Chimelong Safari Park in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, July 22, 2022. The zoo tries every means to help animals fend off the summer heat in recent days. (Xinhua/Huang Guobao)
Brazilian Tapirs eat fruits at Chimelong Safari Park in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, July 22, 2022. The zoo tries every means to help animals fend off the summer heat in recent days. (Xinhua/Huang Guobao)
Koalas cool off next to a fan at Chimelong Safari Park in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, July 22, 2022. The zoo tries every means to help animals fend off the summer heat in recent days. (Xinhua/Huang Guobao)
A black bear plays with an ice cube at Chimelong Safari Park in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, July 22, 2022. The zoo tries every means to help animals fend off the summer heat in recent days. (Xinhua/Huang Guobao)
A Koala plays beside an ice cube at Chimelong Safari Park in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, July 22, 2022. The zoo tries every means to help animals fend off the summer heat in recent days. (Xinhua/Huang Guobao)
Giant panda Shuaishuai eats beside an ice cube at Chimelong Safari Park in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, July 22, 2022. The zoo tries every means to help animals fend off the summer heat in recent days. (Xinhua/Huang Guobao)
Giant panda Shuaishuai lies on an ice cube at Chimelong Safari Park in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, July 22, 2022. The zoo tries every means to help animals fend off the summer heat in recent days. (Xinhua/Huang Guobao)
Photos
Related Stories
- Countries in Northern Hemisphere swelter in severe heat
- China scorches during record heat
- Heatwave hits Malta
- China renews yellow alert for high temperatures
- Drought hits SW China's Guizhou, heatwaves continue
- Hot weather hits Romania
- Britain issues extreme heat weather warning
- Hot day hits Moscow, Russia
- Latvia issues red heat warning
- Heat wave hits Canada
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.