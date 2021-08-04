China renews yellow alert for high temperatures

BEIJING, Aug. 4 (Xinhua) -- China's national observatory on Wednesday renewed a yellow alert for high temperatures, as heatwaves hit parts of the country.

During daylight hours on Wednesday, parts of Xinjiang, Sichuan, Chongqing, Hubei, Guizhou, Hunan, Jiangxi, Guangxi and Guangdong are expected to see temperatures of over 35 degrees Celsius, the National Meteorological Center said.

Temperatures in some of these regions will reach as high as 37 to 39 degrees Celsius, while parts of Xinjiang will experience temperatures of over 40 degrees Celsius, the center said.

The center advised avoiding outdoor activities during high-temperature periods in the afternoon, and suggested that workers exposed to high temperatures should take necessary protective measures.

China has a four-tier, color-coded weather warning system, with red representing the most severe warning, followed by orange, yellow and blue.

