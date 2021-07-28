China renews yellow alert for rainstorms

Xinhua) 10:26, July 28, 2021

Pedestrians walk against gales at Nanjing Rd. Pedestrian Mall in east China's Shanghai, July 25, 2021. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)

BEIJING, July 27 (Xinhua) -- China's National Meteorological Center on Tuesday renewed its yellow alert for rainstorms in many parts of the country and called for precautionary measures.

From 2 p.m. Tuesday to 2 p.m. Wednesday, heavy rains are expected in parts of Zhejiang, Shanghai, Jiangsu, Anhui and Shandong, with up to 220 mm of precipitation in some places.

Certain areas of Heilongjiang, Inner Mongolia, Hebei, Beijing, Yunnan, Sichuan and Tibet may witness over 60 mm of hourly precipitation accompanied by thunderstorms and gales, according to forecasts.

The national observatory advised local authorities to remain alert for possible flooding, landslides and mudslides, and recommended halting outdoor activities in hazardous areas.

China has a four-tier color-coded weather warning system, with red representing the most severe, followed by orange, yellow and blue.

