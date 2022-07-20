China's top legislator calls for enhanced parliamentary exchanges with Bangladesh

Xinhua) 09:22, July 20, 2022

Li Zhanshu, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, holds talks with Bangladeshi parliament speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury via video link at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, July 19, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Tao)

BEIJING, July 19 (Xinhua) -- China's top legislator Li Zhanshu on Tuesday held talks with Bangladeshi parliament speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury via video link, with both sides vowing to enhance parliamentary exchanges.

Li, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, said that China and Bangladesh are traditional friendly neighbors, and under the guidance of the two countries' leaders, the relationship between the two countries has entered a new stage of rapid development, with political mutual trust deepened, economic and trade exchanges steadily advanced, and anti-epidemic cooperation achieving fruitful results.

He said China is willing to work with Bangladesh to implement the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries and promote greater development of bilateral relations.

Li pointed out that China values developing the strategic cooperative partnership with Bangladesh, adding that China appreciates Bangladesh's support on Taiwan, Xinjiang, Tibet, human rights and other issues, and will continue to support Bangladesh in exploring a development path that suits its national conditions.

He said China stands ready to promote the docking of the development strategies of the two countries, promote cooperation on infrastructure, economy and trade, clean energy, and green technology, and enhance exchanges in education, culture, youth and sports.

Noting that security and development are the common concerns of all countries, Li said the Global Security Initiative and the Global Development Initiative are important international public goods provided by China to address global challenges, and China welcomes Bangladesh to actively support and participate in the initiatives to jointly promote global peace and prosperity.

Li said the NPC of China is willing to deepen exchanges with the parliament of Bangladesh at all levels and in various fields, expand mutual learning in legislative and supervisory work, and promote the implementation of relevant laws and regulations.

Chaudhury said Bangladesh firmly supports China's core interests and major concerns. On the basis of the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence, the Bangladesh-China strategic cooperative partnership has continuously achieved new development.

The Bangladeshi parliament is willing to work with the NPC of China to contribute to promoting cooperation between the two countries in various fields, expanding people-to-people and cultural exchanges, and enhancing friendship between the two peoples, Chaudhury said.

