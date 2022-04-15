Eighth Bangladesh-China Friendship Bridge under construction in Pirojpur
Aerial photo taken on March 23, 2022 shows the eighth Bangladesh-China Friendship Bridge under construction in Pirojpur, Bangladesh. China Railway 17th Bureau Group Co. Ltd. is constructing the bridge over Kocha River in Pirojpur district, 185 km southwest of Dhaka, under the management of China Railway Major Bridge Reconnaissance &Design Institute Co. Ltd. (Xinhua)
Photo taken on March 23, 2022 shows an Islamic structural design at the main gate of the eighth Bangladesh-China Friendship Bridge under construction in Pirojpur, Bangladesh. China Railway 17th Bureau Group Co. Ltd. is constructing the bridge over Kocha River in Pirojpur district, 185 km southwest of Dhaka, under the management of China Railway Major Bridge Reconnaissance &Design Institute Co. Ltd. (Xinhua)
Photos
