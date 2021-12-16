Feature: Chinese-made solar panels sell like hot cakes in Bangladesh

DHAKA, Dec. 15 (Xinhua) -- Customers bustled round in one of Bangladesh's largest wholesale market places Nawabpur in capital Dhaka, buying solar panels and accessories for their houses or farms ahead of rice cultivation season.

With winter season knocking on the door, energy efficient Chinese products sell like hot cakes in Bangladesh for their affordability and quality.

In preparing for Boro, or winter rice cultivation, which is totally dependent on irrigation pumps, sector insiders told Xinhua that awareness on energy and affordable prices have made made-in-China rooftop solar photovoltaics even more attractive to both urban and rural households and businesses in Bangladesh.

They said more and more people are apparently keen to reduce their reliance on electricity grids for low carbon emission.

Yusuf Hossain Tuhin, thronging in the Nawabpur market from Munshigaj district on the outskirts of Dhaka for Chinese solar panels, said Chinese solar panels and accessories on the market are durable with reasonable prices.

"These solar panels can be used for about 30 years. They provide very good service and always give very good power. The load on electricity is very good," he said.

Waliul Islam, a trader selling solar panels, batteries, fans and electric items, said the customer feedback for Chinese products is very good.

M Zaman, a Dhaka-based importer, said solar energy is in great demand in government projects and electricity substations in the country's high-rise buildings and factories.

Md Obaidour Rahman, assistant general manager (Marketing) of Genetic Power and Engineering Limited, said about 95 percent of their products come from China, as many of the largest solar panel producing companies are Chinese.

"Our country is getting good with solar panels at low prices and our relationship with our friend China is improving day by day. We are satisfied with the quality of their products."

