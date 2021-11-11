Bangladesh approves Chinese-funded highway project in capital Dhaka

Xinhua) 08:28, November 11, 2021

DHAKA, Nov. 10 (Xinhua) -- Bangladesh's government has approved a Chinese-funded highway project in capital Dhaka.

The project was approved at a meeting of the Bangladesh's Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) chaired by Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal Wednesday.

After the meeting, the minister told journalists that Consortium of China Communications Construction Company (CCCCL) and the China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC) will implement the upgradation of four-lane ( Rampura-Amulia-Demra) project on Public Private Partnership (PPP) basis under the Road Transport and Highways Division of Bangladesh.

He said that the estimated cost of the project is around 243 million U.S. dollars.

