Exhibition center symbolizing friendship with China opens in Bangladesh

Xinhua) 16:09, October 22, 2021

DHAKA, Oct. 22 (Xinhua) -- The Bangabandhu Bangladesh-China Friendship Exhibition Center (BBCFEC) symbolizing China's friendship with Bangladesh opened Thursday in Purbachal on the outskirts of the capital city of Dhaka.

The construction of the international exhibition center, a project under the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative, has been completed despite the impact of COVID-19 in Bangladesh.

Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina opened the eye-catching exhibition center virtually from her official residence Ganabhaban in Dhaka Thursday.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, the Bangladeshi premier said with this exhibition center, it will be possible to organize export fairs and sourcing fairs round the year to explore more international markets for Bangladeshi products.

She thanked China for the financial and technical assistance in the construction of the exhibition center.

In his speech as the special guest, Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Li Jiming said the Chinese dream of national rejuvenation and the dream of "Sonar (golden) Bangla" are well interconnected.

The concerted efforts and arduous hard work from both countries have ensured that the exhibition center project is successfully completed despite the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, he said.

"With its inauguration, I am sure that the exhibition center will help Bangladesh further boost not only its exports but also its overall social economic development."

Bangladeshi officials said the 26th version of the Dhaka International Trade Fair (DITF), the biggest annual event in Bangladesh, will kick off at the mega Chinese-built new permanent venue.

At the outset of the ceremony, a documentary on the development of BBCFEC was screened at the function.

BBCFEC, funded by China, was built by the China State Construction Engineering Corporation (CSCEC).

The Beijing Institute of Architectural Design formulated an eye-catching design for the center which covers 80,000 square meters of land.

The on-site construction included exhibition halls, garages, supporting plant rooms and other facilities.

The exhibition center has two exhibition halls comprising 400 exhibition booths each, one 600-square-meter multifunctional hall, one dining room that can seat 500 people, offices, a prayer room, a staff dormitory, a children's activity area and related functional auxiliary rooms.

The main body of the exhibition center boasts a red ceramic panel exterior curtain wall and an aluminum gray wavy roof which symbolizes the ship of friendship between China and Bangladesh.

