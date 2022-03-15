China-Bangladesh trade to resume growth: Chinese ambassador

Xinhua) 17:05, March 15, 2022

DHAKA, March 15 (Xinhua) -- Bilateral trade between China and Bangladesh will resume growth with the implementation of Bangladesh's 2021-2024 export policy and duty-free access to China for 98 percent of Bangladeshi products, Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Li Jiming has said.

"Our bilateral economic and trade ties show strong resilience during the pandemic. China-Bangladesh economic and trade cooperation shall play a role in boosting the recovery of both countries for our common interest," Li said here on Sunday at a media briefing session titled "Spring Dialogue with China."

China is committed to exploring more cooperation with Bangladesh according to the latter's demand under the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and the guidance of high-quality development, he said, noting that when in need, Bangladesh could always count on China, from medical supplies to personnel, from vaccine donation to co-production.

Thanks to the BRI, he said, people in Bangladesh saw progress in several mega projects last year, such as bridges, tunnels, sewage treatment plants and wind power projects.

China will keep its commitment to pursuing high-quality development as well as reform and opening up, and promoting ecological conservation, said Li.

About 60 reporters attended the media briefing session hosted by the Chinese Embassy in Bangladesh in collaboration with the local daily The Business Standard.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)