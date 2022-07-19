Former White House aides expected to testify at hearing on U.S. Capitol riot

Xinhua) 14:31, July 19, 2022

WASHINGTON, July 18 (Xinhua) -- Two former White House aides to Donald Trump will reportedly testify at Thursday's primetime hearing to be held by the House select committee to investigate the Jan. 6 Capitol attack last year, especially Trump's inaction when the riot unfolded.

Matthew Pottinger, former deputy national security adviser, and Sarah Matthews, former deputy press secretary, resigned on Jan. 6, 2021, shortly after a swarm of Trump's supporters stormed the Capitol in Washington, D.C., and disrupted a joint session of Congress certificating the 2020 presidential election results.

The select panel led by Democrats required the U.S. Secret Service last week to provide information about the agency's text messages on Jan. 5-6, 2021, which were reportedly erased.

Trump's allies and supporters have charged the inquiry as a political "witch hunt" designed to tarnish the former president as well as the Republican Party.

The session on Thursday will be the committee's eighth public hearing.

