White House communications director positive on COVID-19 test
WASHINGTON, April 29 (Xinhua) -- White House communications director Kate Bedingfield said on Friday that she had tested positive for COVID-19.
Bedingfield, 40, tweeted she last saw U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday "in a socially-distanced meeting while wearing an N-95 mask."
Biden is not considered a close contact as defined by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, according to the White House official.
"Thanks to being fully vaccinated and boosted, I am only experiencing mild symptoms," Bedingfield wrote.
"In alignment with White House COVID-19 protocols, I will work from home and plan to return to work in person at the conclusion of a five-day isolation period and a negative test," she added.
The total number of COVID-19 cases in the United States has exceeded 81 million, with over 993,000 related deaths, according to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University.
Photos
Related Stories
- White-tie "superspreading event" sounds alarm for Washington
- White House spokeswoman tests positive for COVID-19
- Former White House Chief of Staff Meadows cooperating with House Jan. 6 committee
- White House proposes 6-trln-USD budget for FY 2022
- White House supports legislation establishing Jan. 6 commission
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.